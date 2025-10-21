Hamlet outside Chichester set to become one of England’s largest biodiversity land banks

A new partnership has been formed at a hamlet in the Chichester district, to launch one of the UK’s largest biodiversity offset schemes.

Halnaker Hill Natural Capital (HHNC), and property consultancy Bidwells, have joined forces to market more than 850 biodiversity units at Halnaker Hill Farm to developers, corporates and individuals.

This partnership comes under a major Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) scheme covering 330 acres, near Chichester.

Under the Environment Act 2021, all new developments in England must deliver at least a ten per cent increase in biodiversity — known as Biodiversity Net Gain. This can be achieved either on-site, through nature-friendly design and habitat creation, or off-site by purchasing biodiversity units from a registered land bank.

The goal is to leave the natural environment in a measurably better state, with habitat creation and enhancement secured for a minimum of 30 years.

Halnaker Hill Farm is owned by HHNC, with commercial aspects managed by Kingsbridge – a leading developer of commercial projects across the south. Before it was acquired by HHNC in 2024, the land had been farmed for wheat since the 1970s.

The developers say a new ‘landscape-style habitat’ will see 330 acres ‘returned to their natural condition of centuries ago’. A ‘rich mosaic of wildlife habitats’ will include hedgerows, grassland, ponds, woodland, and wildflower meadows.

Registered with South Downs National Park Authority and Natural England, the project is ‘one of the largest single BNG land banks in England’.

Greg Lukasiewicz, sales and marketing director at Halnaker Hill Natural Capital, said: “Since HHNC acquired the site in 2024 we have been hard at work and have already seen the landscape transform from intensively farmed land to a green haven for wildlife, as the grassland, new trees and hedgerows that we have already planted are given the space to thrive.

“We are excited to partner with Bidwells to bring Halnaker Hill Farm to the property market, helping to meet the BNG needs of developers and providing organisations and individuals with a responsible way to invest in biodiversity and the fight against climate change, while setting a new benchmark for sustainable, regenerative farming.”

Lisa Bulmer, natural capital associate at Bidwells, said the company is ‘excited to launch this next scheme’.

She added: “Here at Halnaker Hill Farm, one of England’s largest registered BNG projects, nature restoration is generating a significant quantity and range of habitat units, enabling multiple developers to secure all their off-site BNG in in one place. This can be done by immediate allocation or reserved while in the planning process.

“Delivering BNG at this scale benefits from economies of scale and maximises environmental outcomes by having a whole-ecosystem approach to nature restoration, as well as delivering wider co-benefits.

"At Bidwells we have extensive experience in the biodiversity unit allocation process, giving purchasers confidence that we provide credible solutions and can guide them through the process.

"Last year we allocated over 150 biodiversity units (including pre-legislation allocations) and are currently documenting transactions for over 160 units to be allocated in the coming months.”