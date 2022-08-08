Hard plastics can now be recycled at most rubbish tips in West Sussex

These items, such as garden furniture, coat hangers and plastic piping, have been accepted at some sites since the trial started in February, with around 70 tonnes collected each month. Some items are separated for re-use, while the remainder are broken down to pellet form, to make new plastic components.

Now, following positive feedback from residents, the scheme has been extended to all recycling centres, except Midhurst, which is unsuitable for these items to be collected there, due to the size of the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the centres will be able to direct residents to the new collection bins to deposit their hard plastic items, as some site layouts have changed to accommodate the extra bin. This extension will mean less reusable material is treated as waste, and broken or unusable items will get a new lease of life through recycling.

Hard plastics

Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “We are very pleased to be able to extend this service to more recycling centres as the trial scheme proved very popular. We are always looking at ways to help residents reduce their waste, and with this new addition we are helping residents to recycle more.”