Proposals to change Mid Sussex Parliamentary boundary

Currently the two villages are in an Arundel and South Downs seat.

But the Boundary Commission for England proposed moving them into Mid Sussex, with East Grinstead being paired with Uckfield in a new constituency. The latter would include Ardingly, Balcombe, Horsted Keynes and Scaynes Hill.

Despite some objections during the last round of consultations, the BCE has decided to keep the proposals for Mid Sussex the same.

The Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback. A third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5. The public are invited to view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies in England as requested by Parliament. The number of electors within each constituency currently varies widely due to population changes since the last boundary review. The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors each MP represents, resulting in significant change to the existing constituency map. As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

After this final consultation has closed on December 5, the Commission will analyse the responses and form its final recommendations. These will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.

Tim Bowden, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s publication is the culmination of months of analysis and we have revised nearly half of our initial proposals based on what people have told us. We now believe we are close to the best map of constituencies that can be achieved under the rules we are working to.