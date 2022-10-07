Footpath 5K from Ockley Lane to Woodside Grange was shut on Monday, October 3, for at least three weeks.

A council notice on the path said: “The path closure is necessary to protect public safety while development works are undertaken.”

It continued: “This notice enacts a 21-day closure from the date given above but it is intended to extend it with an order until 22 April 2023 to allow works to be completed.”

Footpath 5K from Ockley Lane to Woodside Grange seen from Ockley Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice added that there is no alternative route available on the Rights of Way network.

West Sussex County Council has apologised for any inconvenience and said enquiries about the closure can be made to the Public Rights of Way Team. Call 01243 777620, quoting the path number.

People can view a Public Rights of Way iMap that shows long-distance paths and easy access trails at www.westsussex.gov.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad