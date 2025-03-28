Hassocks residents’ dismay about proposed introduction of ‘unfair’ parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hassocks residents are voicing their dismay about the possible introduction of ‘unfair’ parking charges at Dale Avenue Car Park.

They are also concerned about the impact this could have on parking in nearby streets, especially in Parklands Road.

Frances Cherry-Becker, of Parklands Road, said she has written to Councillor Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for leisure and customer services, to express her concerns.

Residents of Parklands Road in Hassocks are concerned about the impact that proposed charges at Dale Avenue Car Park could have

She said: “Many Parklands Road residents, including myself, are deeply worried by the potential knock-on effects these changes will have on our community.”

She said Parklands Road consists of small terraced homes with ‘very limited’ on-street parking so many residents rely on Dale Avenue Car Park.

Frances said: “Often it’s 50/50 whether you can get a space on the road and if not you can park in the Dale Avenue car park for free.”

She said: “We’ve got loads of young families on our street. We’ve got people with mobility issues, disabilities. You don’t really want to be parking that far away from your house. Also after speaking to a couple of friends who live on Grand Avenue, they don't want to be an overfill area either.”

Frances said introducing parking fees could mean more vehicles park for free in already congested streets and people might use Age Concern’s car park.

She said residents would have to buy ‘expensive permits or season tickets’, which could be up to £350 per year. Frances added that a £50 overnight parking permit would not be sufficient because many Parklands Road households do not use a car for commuting, meaning their vehicles remain parked throughout the day. Frances recommended a more affordable permit-style scheme, discounted parking scheme or controlled parking zone scheme for residents.

“I just feel that with the parking charges there wasn’t enough clarity especially in the beginning given to whether we would get any concessions,” she said. “It just got everyone's backs up really because everyone feels like they’re being penalised for owning a car.” She added: “I think we should have some sort of concession and that’s not being guaranteed.”

Sarah Price, of Parklands Road, also wrote to Chris Hobbs. She said residents experience a ‘churn’ with people parking in their street all day. These people include: shoppers, school run mothers, shop workers, commuters (who do not want to pay for station parking) and holiday makers ‘who think it’s perfectly acceptable to park their car for two weeks while going off to the station on holiday’.

She asked whether residents of Parklands Road would get permits to allow them to park on the road all day. “Or will it be as previously decided?” she asked, saying that her road might be expected ‘absorb’ the people coming into the village.

Sarah said: “Some of the parking is shocking. As residents we are always trying to encourage people to park in a more appropriate way, and are often redirecting large delivery lorries who seem to think that because sat nav tells them they can go up Parklands Road, they can, despite their vehicles being too large. Frankly, I’d settle on being able to park on the road where I am on the electoral register and from where I pay my council tax.”

Lynne Mills, of Parklands Road, said: “We have lived in Parklands Road for nearly 50 years.”

She said: “Since the implementation of parking restrictions on over a dozen nearby roads a couple of years ago, the parking situation has become increasingly problematic here.”

Lynne said: “When we found out they were planning to charge for the car park we were extremely anxious and angry that, again, it will be our road that will suffer the knock-on effect.”

She added: “My husband and I are retired and we feel anxious about going out in our car as we know the chances of parking when we get home are slim. It’s making us feel so stressed.”

Mid Sussex District Council was approached for a response but is unable to make a comment at this time.