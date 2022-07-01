Hassocks to benefit from ultrafast gigabit broadband

The service, which provides speeds up to 17 times the national average, takes a full fibre connection directly into a customer’s premises.

Capable of transferring data at up to one gigabit per second (Gbps), the fibre optic network is available to more than 5,000 properties. Work is now under way to lay a further 110km of cabling to take the network to more than 6,000 premises in Henfield and Storrington.

The service is offered by independent broadband specialist Trooli with customers guaranteed speeds of 300, 500 or 900 megabits per second (Mbps), depending on the product chosen.

Andy Conibere, chief executive officer of Trooli

Andy Conibere, chief executive officer of Trooli, said: “Having successfully pioneered our service in other rural parts of the country, we are excited to have expanded into West Sussex and to see our network go live.

“Our ultrafast broadband allows people to work much more effectively from home and can easily accommodate busy data-hungry households where families are connecting multiple devices to the internet at the same time.

“Inadequate broadband is rife in many smaller towns and villages, to the detriment of residents and local businesses. We are determined to change that with our new full fibre network.”

Unlike most traditional internet providers, Trooli does not rely on the historic Openreach copper telephone cabling to deliver its service. Instead, the company installs its own new full fibre network all the way to a customer’s premises, allowing for guaranteed ultrafast speeds and greater reliability.