Hastings and Rye MP explains why she backed Boris Johnson in confidence vote

In a statement afterwards Sally-Ann Hart said: “The Metropolitan Police have now completed a meticulous and impartial investigation into the gatherings in Downing Street and 126 fixed penalty notices have been issued to 83 people, including one to the Prime Minister. Susan Gray has also published her report which, whilst examining each gathering in great detail, adds little to the main disclosures of her interim report published earlier in the year.

“Like many, I am angry about the gatherings that took place whilst we were all told to stay at home, stay safe, and isolate from others – including family and loved ones. I was particularly appalled to read about the vomiting, wine spillages, and total lack of respect shown by some towards the cleaning and security staff. Such behaviour is clearly unacceptable and shows a lack of judgment by all concerned.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ms Gray’s report refers to 16 events, 12 of which were investigated by the Metropolitan Police. Nine of these events were not connected with Special Advisers (who are employed by the Prime Minister), and most of the gatherings were arranged for, and attended by, civil servants. Whilst it must be acknowledged that those civil servants in Downing Street had been working long hours under intense pressure, the excesses that have been reported are deplorable and unjustifiable.

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP

“There are no allegations in the report that the Prime Minister himself was involved with such excesses like the drink spillages, and he is reported to having had attended for the first few minutes a number of gatherings before leaving, having thanked the staff for their hard work.

“Following the interim report earlier this year, the Prime Minister rightly restructured and changed the way in which Downing Street and the Cabinet Office are run to ensure more order, discipline, and efficiency. Ms Gray states that these changes need time to ‘bed in’.

"A number of the senior civil servants responsible for managing the office have already resigned, and there were no fresh disclosures about the Prime Minister’s involvement in the gatherings in the full report.

"All information regarding the Prime Minister has been in the public domain now for weeks and has been debated endlessly. The continued belabouring of the issue is distracting from really important events that affect us all.

“In recent years, we have witnessed more and more politicians being attacked not just for their beliefs or policy, but for their personal lives or physical appearance.

"Referring to MPs as ‘scum’, for example, just because their political views differ from others is as disgusting as the slur was intended to be.

"To see and hear these attacks coming from political leaders, MPs and the press towards politicians and others in high profile positions sets and embeds a negative and somewhat dangerous political discourse from which we must step back.

"It encourages abuse and threats from some members of the public and, most importantly, puts off decent people entering politics - just the sort of people with experience and integrity that are needed.

"Many of the aggressive and abusive emails that I have received about the gatherings and Prime Minister are unacceptable.

“When politicians attack someone personally it is because they have no alternative policy themselves. With the unremitting personal attacks on the Prime Minister for the gatherings in Downing Street when there is a war in Europe and the biggest drop in global living standards for 70 years, the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Scottish National parties prove that they have no proper policies or substance, and, most importantly, no plan.

“I feel strongly that the unrelenting attacks on the Prime Minister are detracting from the Government’s hard work and effective policy making over the past two and half years, as well as the dedication of local MPs to our constituents.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Prime Minister has a proven track record of getting things done from Brexit, delivering a vaccine, and leading our international allies against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"There has also been some game changing legislation and policy decisions that have been deliberately drowned out by the other political parties.

"The behaviour of some in Downing Street, along with the subsequent politically motivated attacks, has diminished the trust that the majority of the public has in Parliament.

“The allegations came to light in January, and it has taken an inordinately long time for the investigations to conclude, further eroding trust in process. Ms Gray highlights ‘the senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility’.

"In this, she is correct, and responsibility has rightly been taken by the Prime Minister, but one must ask whether this all-consuming focus by some is really justified during these challenging times.

“Whilst I believe that Boris Johnson must take responsibility for leadership in No.10 as holder of the most senior political office, I have to ask the question whether it is right to suggest that he is responsible for all the failures that took place.

"No. 10 is a building with hundreds of staff, most of whom are managed on a day-to-day basis by senior civil servants, not the Prime Minister.

“Nonetheless, and following the report, a vote of no confidence has taken place. This was called yesterday by the Chairman of the 1922 Committee and, following the result being announced, it is clear that the Prime Minister still commands the strong support of the parliamentary party.

"As my constituents should rightly expect, and before casting my vote, I pondered seriously that which is in the best interests of the both the United Kingdom and Hastings and Rye, all the information that has been made public about the gatherings, as well as the numerous emails that I have received from local people calling on me to vote in either support or opposition.

“The decision for me was not a simple one with, as is often the case with such serious matters, my head and heart not always in agreement about the right course of action.

"However, and bearing in mind the mandate given to the Prime Minister at the last General Election by the electorate, I refuse to engage in party political naval gazing at a time of national and international crises by voting against a democratically elected leader.

"It has always been my view that it should be the public who determine the Government of the day, and, for this reason, the Prime Minister continues to enjoy my support at this time.

“Neither of the main parliamentary parties have emerged from so-called ‘Partygate’ or ‘Beergate’ unblemished in the eyes of the majority, but most people that I speak to in Hastings, Rye and the surrounding villages want to draw a line under this and focus on the real issues facing our local area, the country, and the world.