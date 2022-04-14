Hastings Borough Council has a new leader

On Wednesday (April 13), Labour’s Paul Barnett was confirmed as the authority’s new leader, after previous leader Cllr Kim Forward stepped down from the role last month.

While present at the meeting, Cllr Barnett appeared to be unwell and unable to speak without discomfort.

As a result, Cllr Andy Batsford said a few words on his behalf. He said: “Paul is absolutely delighted to be the new leader of the council and will take on this role with the same verve and vigour that he does with all projects.

Paul Barnett has been confirmed as the new leader of Hastings Borough Council

“All of his heart is placed in making sure this town levels up across the entire borough and I know he is very passionate about making sure no one is left behind.”

Cllr Forward was unable to attend the meeting, with councillors told she is self-isolating as a result of Covid. As a result, a statement was read on her behalf by Cllr Peter Chowney (himself a former council leader).

In it, she said: “It has been a great honour and responsibility being leader of the council for over two years, as it coincided with the pandemic.

“I’m proud of the way the council, in partnership with others, has worked to meet the needs of residents and respond to the many demands placed on it.