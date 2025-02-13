Hastings councillors have agreed to draw money from the authority’s reserves to balance its spending next year.

On Wednesday (February 12), Hastings Borough Council agreed its annual budget for 2025/26, which includes a 2.99 per cent council tax increase, pre-agreed savings targets of £417,000 and plans to draw £845,000 from the authority’s general reserves.

Green Party cabinet member for finance Darren Mackenzie warned the reserves needed to be used to address a deficit resulting from continued pressures in the council’s spending on homelessness.

He said: “It is important to understand the backdrop against which this budget has been prepared.

“The revenue outturn for the current year — 2024/25 — is expecting a deficit of £1.6 million; this equates to an additional deficit of almost £780,000 more than had been budgeted. What is the key driver for this result? It is a £900,000 overspend on housing.

“Nearly 40 per cent of council expenditure is spent on temporary accommodation, but this council has been holding the line and bucking the national trend.

“We have similar numbers in temporary accommodation as we have had in previous years. We had 500 in temporary accommodation in December 2024, 487 in December 2023; that is a two per cent increase compared with a national average of 16 per cent.”

With the £845,000 draw, the authority’s general reserves are forecast to fall to £4.5m by the end of 2025/26 (from an expected figure of £5.4m at the end of the current financial year).

This is significant as the council’s recommended minimum level of general reserve balance is £4m.

The budget also includes a 2.99 per cent increase in the authority’s council tax demand. This increase would translate into an extra £8.93 for a Band D household, with the borough council’s share of the bill increasing from £298.76 to £307.69 in the 2025/26 financial year.

The council is also currently forecasting a £2.8 million deficit in 2026/27.

In previous years, the council has (on average) only achieved around 80 per cent of its savings targets. This figure is on track to be worse in the current financial year (2024/25), with the council likely only to achieve around 52 per cent of the target.

Cllr Mackenzie said: “The Medium Term Financial Strategy reflects a very real possibility that the council will breach its minimum level of resources next year.

“Continued savings, reduction in the need for temporary accommodation and ongoing dialogue with central government is critical in order to gain increased visibility of what is an inherently precarious short term position for this council.”

He added: “I really, really cannot emphasise enough how difficult this situation is right now and I really would appreciate everybody coming to the table and voting to pass this budget, because this is as pragmatic, actually ambitious and realistic a budget as perhaps has been presented in a minute.”

The council’s Labour group disputed this view, arguing the minority Green Party administration had not looked hard enough to find savings within the proposed budget, flagging spending on ‘green initiatives’ as a particular concern.

Labour group leader Margi O’Callaghan said: “It feels very light to me; there could have been a lot more savings, a lot more looked at. I think there are far too many green initiatives and that is what the consultation said as well … far too much money on green initiatives and not enough on the people.”

The Hastings Independents supported the overall budget.

Hastings Independent leader Paul Barnett said: “I think this is a very sensible and prudent budget proposal. It looks to build on the budget that we all agree last year; a budget that got this council out of trouble after years of going in the wrong direction.

“It seems to me sensible in two ways. It is being very cautious on the revenue side of the budget, but it is being ambitious using capital. I think that is exactly the right approach for all local authorities at the moment given the sources of finance that are available to us and indeed the flexibility that there is between revenue and capital.”

The Conservative group chose to abstain from voting on the budget, but also did not raise any major objections to it. Speaking on behalf of his group, Cllr Mike Edwards described the budget proposals as “sound and robust”, but said it faced threats from national government policies.

The budget was approved with 14 votes in favour, eight against and four abstentions.