Hastings councillors set out ‘alternative options’ in local government shake-up

Hastings council leaders have endorsed a document setting out the next steps for a major shakeup of local government in East Sussex, but also said they want to explore “alternative options”.

On Wednesday (March 19), Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet endorsed the East Sussex Interim Plan — a document which sets out the initial and high-level proposals for reorganisation of local government, as well as the steps being taken by the county’s current councils to deliver the change.

The document sets out how the county council and the five district and borough councils in East Sussex are initially pursuing the creation of “a single unitary [authority] based on existing county boundaries”. But the document also sets out how this approach may be subject to change as a result of further guidance from the government and the views of local residents.

Hastings Borough Council has sought to highlight this potential for change by submitting a covering letter setting out two alternative options — a smaller coastal unitary authority or a federated approach, which would keep the borough and district structures in place.

Leader of the Council - Julia Hilton. Pic:Submitted

Councillors had discussed the covering letter during a full council meeting, which was held immediately before the cabinet met to make its decision on endorsing the interim plan.

Council leader Julia Hilton (Green) said: “We aim to take a community-powered approach and will seize the opportunity to do more than make efficiency savings by undertaking to redesign the way local government operates and ensure that in all facets it delivers what matters to residents in a way that works for them.”

She added: “We need to start straight away reaching out to residents to hear their views and I am committing here today to ensure we hold meetings and drop-ins in all areas of the town and are imaginative about how we ensure all voices are heard in shaping this new council.”

The alternative options included the creation of smaller unitary authorities. A draft form of the letter sets out how this model could potentially see East Sussex split into both a coastal and a rural unitary authority, but does not set out any specific geography for these new councils.

The other alternative option discussed in the letter involves the creation of a federated system. This approach would see the abolition of East Sussex County Council, with the five district and borough councils becoming unitaries.

The coastal unitary approach was most strongly endorsed by the council’s Labour group, with its councillors arguing such an authority would reflect a shared sense of identity among seaside towns and allow services to better address the specific needs of such places.

It also faced criticism from others, with some arguing it may be unworkable due to the significant financial pressures facing the seaside towns. Conservative councillor Mike Edwards described the model as “an exercise in gerrymandering” by Labour.

The federated approach had been put forward by the council’s Hastings Independents group, who argued it would allow Hastings and the county’s other communities to ‘retain their independence’. Supporters pointed to a similar model already in place in Greater Manchester.

Critics argued this approach would also face financial problems and would likely be unattractive to the government.

Conservative councillors said they favoured the single unitary approach, arguing it was the ‘only workable option’. This approach also appeared to be the model favoured by Green Party councillors, although the group stressed it had concerns about the way the process has unfolded.

Others argued the single unitary approach would disadvantage Hastings, arguing the town’s needs would be overlooked under such a model. Critics pointed to what they considered to be the county council’s poor record of delivering services in the town as evidence for this argument.

However, the debate was not intended to see the council settle on any of the three options discussed.

After the full council meeting, cabinet members agreed to both endorse the East Sussex Interim Plan and submit the covering letter.