Hastings councillors to discuss 'no casino' policy

A commitment to keep Hastings as a casino-free town will be discussed by borough councillors next week.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:22 BST

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet is due to discuss the council’s gambling policy at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (April 3).

Councillors will also debate whether the no casino resolution will continue in Hastings. If approved by Cabinet, both the policy and the no casino resolution will be debated at Full Council at the end of April.

The Gambling Act 2005 requires all local authorities to have in place a Statement of Principles, which must be reviewed and consulted on at least every three years, the council said.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.
Residents and businesses were invited to have their say on the updated policy last year in an open consultation, the council added.

Cllr Ali Roark, lead councillor for environment, said: “I’m pleased that the policy that we have had in place has been successful so there are no proposed changes. We are aware of the risks of gambling, particularly in areas of high deprivation so we are keen to continue this policy to help keep our residents safe.”

