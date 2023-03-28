A commitment to keep Hastings as a casino-free town will be discussed by borough councillors next week.

Hastings Borough Council’s Cabinet is due to discuss the council’s gambling policy at the Cabinet meeting on Monday (April 3).

Councillors will also debate whether the no casino resolution will continue in Hastings. If approved by Cabinet, both the policy and the no casino resolution will be debated at Full Council at the end of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gambling Act 2005 requires all local authorities to have in place a Statement of Principles, which must be reviewed and consulted on at least every three years, the council said.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

Residents and businesses were invited to have their say on the updated policy last year in an open consultation, the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad