Hastings nightclub seeking extra hours for event

On Monday (August 15), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel is set to consider plans to extend the hours of both The Crypt and the adjoining Bat and Bee bar using a Temporary Event Notice (TEN).

The TEN would allow the premises to serve alcohol between 3am and 4am on Saturday, August 27, effectively extending its Friday night operating hours by one hour for one night.

However, the proposals have seen concerns raised by Sussex Police, which argues the extension would currently be unacceptable as there has been an increase in violent crime linked with ‘the night time economy’.

The Crypt

In a letter laying out these concerns, Inspector Kara Tombling of the Sussex Police Licensing Team said: “Sussex Police has seen an increase in public place violence month on month in the night time economy. There is also the added concern of violence against women and girls with an increase in suspected spiking incidents.”

She adds: “Allowing premises to increase the operational hours whilst crime rates are increasing, would not only add to the increase in crime and disorder but also add pressure to the emergency services.

“Therefore, the Chief Officer of Police contends that permitting [a] TEN to be used in accordance with the notice is likely to undermine the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety.”