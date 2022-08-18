Hastings nightclub withdraws bid for extended opening hours

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (August 15), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel had been due to consider plans to extend the hours of both The Crypt and the adjoining Bat and Bee bar using a Temporary Event Notice (TEN).

If allowed, the TEN would have allow the premises to serve alcohol between 3am and 4am on Saturday, August 27, effectively extending its Friday night operating hours by one hour for one night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the proposals had seen concerns raised by Sussex Police, which argued the extension would be unacceptable due to a recent increase in violent crime linked with ‘the night time economy’ of Hastings.

The Crypt in Hastings (Google Maps Streetview)