Hastings restaurant’s bid for later opening hours refused

On Thursday (April 7), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel considered an application to vary the licence of Carib De l’Afrique, an African and Caribbean restaurant at 2 York Buildings.

In the application, the restaurant’s proprietor, Adebayo Olujobi, had been seeking permission to extend the existing opening hours from midnight to 3am. It would have also allowed the business to provide regulated entertainment such as live music, films and plays at the premises.

Speaking to the panel, Mr Olujobi said the proposals were intended to expand the offer of his business, allowing it to cater to a wider group of diners.

Wellington Place in Hastings. Carib De L’Afrique SUS-220329-114906001

It was also heard that the application comes as part of wider plans to open a bar in the basement of the building, which would require planning permission before going ahead.

However, the late night nature of the proposals had seen concerns raised by council officers, who argued it would be in conflict with local licensing policies. As a result, they argued the premises’ opening hours should not be extended later than midnight.

Licensing officers also raised concerns about the business becoming a bar should the licence variation be granted. Mr Olujobi disputed this, arguing the venue would remain a restaurant, with alcohol only to be sold alongside food.

While the panel opted not to extend the opening hours beyond midnight, it did agree for regulated entertainment such as live music, films and plays to be allowed at the premises.

The panel’s chairman Cllr Nigel Sinden said: “The sub-committee only granted part of the application as sufficient submissions were not made to move away from the matrix in relation to the requested later opening times.

“The sub-committee do, however, wish to provide the applicant with the ability to expand the scope of his business and to put on entertainment within the evening.

“The sub-committee were in favour of promoting culturally-diverse restaurants within Hastings and early opening times have been granted to provide the applicant the flexibility he requested where this does not conflict with the matrix.”

These earlier opening times had been requested by Mr Olujobi as part of the application. Alcohol sales would still be restricted until after 10am, however.