Hastings town centre restaurant seeks licence for late night bar

Next Thursday (April 7), a Hastings Borough Council licensing panel is set to consider an application to vary the licence of Carib De l’Afrique, an African and Caribbean restaurant at 2 York Buildings.

According to council papers, the application comes as part of wider plans to open a bar in the basement of the building, which would require planning permission before going ahead.

In the application, the restaurant’s proprietor, Adebayo Olujobi, is seeking permission to extend opening hours from midnight to 3am, as well as introduce regulated entertainment such as live music, films and plays to the premises.

Wellington Place in Hastings. Carib De L’Afrique SUS-220329-114923001

This basement would include a stage area, council papers show.

Licensing officers, however, argue the late night opening hours would conflict with the council’s cumulative impact policy (which was recently extended). As a result, they argue the premises’ opening hours should be no later than midnight.

They also argue that the premises should not be licensed for performances other than live or recorded music. These (along with drink sales) should cease at 11.45pm, licensing officers say. Hot food should be available throughout as well, officers added.

Concerns had also been raised by the council’s environmental health team, which requested additional conditions to prevent noise and vibration ‘emanating’ from the premises.

No other objections have been raised, either by Sussex Police’s licensing team or any local residents.

Currently the restaurant is licensed to open until midnight, seven days a week. It can serve food until midnight and alcohol until 11.45pm.