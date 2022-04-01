Councillor Samantha Smith (Burgess Hill – Dunstall) has suggested it as a temporary solution for the ex-library site, pending a redevelopment by New River.

Pocket parks are small areas of public green space where people can relax, exercise and socialise.

Mrs Smith put the idea to Mid Sussex District Council Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards in a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

Councillor Samantha Smith and Mustak Miah at the former library site in Burgess Hill. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

She said: “A temporary urban pocket park would inject some colour and life to this part of the town centre, with grass, planting and benches for social use and wellbeing.”

“I am really keen to get residents’ views and have launched a survey – please have your say to help us shape the project for the benefit of the town,” she added.

Mr Ash-Edwards said the idea is a positive way forward and has agreed to explore it further.

He said: “Everyone wants to see the town centre redevelopment going ahead, but a temporary use is clearly needed to lift this part of the town centre.”

“Sam’s idea is an excellent temporary use to transform the area and improve the public realm and something we’ll look to bring to fruition,” he added.

Burgess Hill resident Mustak Miah, who is currently running as a candidate in the Dunstall By Election, said the idea is a good way forward.

“I hope the District Council, as owners of the ex-library site, can bring this to fruition,” he said.

Mrs Smith has now started an online survey where residents can share their views at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/pocketpark.