Haywards Heath block of flats is turned down for a second time

The application, next to Kilnwood Apartments, in Rocky Lane, was given a unanimous thumbs-down during a meeting of the planning committee.

Submitted by Cross Homes (Sussex) Ltd, the plans were first turned down last April, with the committee describing them as ‘overbearing’ and ‘overdevelopment’.

Phillip Coote (Con, Crawley Down & Turners Hill) said at the time: “It’s just another case of trying to squeeze buildings into places where you’ve got a bit of open land.”

The proposed block of flats to the left pictured imposed on two of the three existing apartment blocks

The committee’s views were no different the second time around.

Michael Pulfer (Con, Haywards Heath – Franklands) called the application ‘disingenuous’.

He pointed out that, when Kilnwood Apartments had been approved, the developer had made ‘a very big point’ of pledging to plant trees and carry out landscaping to reduce the impact of the three blocks.

Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly & Balcombe) agreed, saying that adding another block would contradict what had previously been approved.

He added: “We wouldn’t have allowed four blocks on there because we wanted green landscaping around it.”

While three of the nine flats would have been classed as affordable, the committee did not feel the positives outweighed the negatives.

They agreed with the recommendation from officers to refuse the application on the grounds that it would have ‘a significantly harmful impact on the semi rural character of the area’.

In addition, officers told the meeting that a S106 legal agreement had not been completed for affordable housing and infrastructure contributions.