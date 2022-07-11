Haywards Heath car park can now introduce charges

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways & transport, gave her consent for the plan for the lower St Wilfrid’s Way car park on Thursday (July 7).

Unless her decision is called in for debate by councillors, it will comes into effect on July 19, with the car park being included in the district council’s Off-Street Parking Order.

It will be open to season ticket holders only, with the charges matching those in existing car parks.

Haywards Heath car park where charges can now be introduced

A county council report said the car park was ‘often inappropriately used for long term parking and storage of vehicles’.

It added that including it in the Off-Street Parking Order would prevent this and ‘allow the area to be used by people who have purchased a season ticket’.

Ruth De Mierre, the district council’s cabinet member for leisure & parking, said: “The council has received several complaints from residents, shop employees and customers about bad parking behaviour at the [car park].

“The lack of parking restrictions is leading to conflict between residents and members of the public when cars occupy spaces for extensive periods of time or park in a way that blocks in other motorists.