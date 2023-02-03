Plans to build a mixed use development including, 37 retirement flats, in Haywards Heath are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

If approved, the application from McCarthy Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd would see numbers 3-15 The Broadway demolished.

But planning officers have recommended that the plans be refused, describing the design of the building as ‘a bland and monolithic structure that would detract from the character of the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to the planning committee, which is due to meet on Thursday (February 9), officers added: “It is not felt that the corner elevation on [the] north-east corner of the building satisfactorily addresses this prominent elevation.

Proposed design of the new retirement flats

“It is considered that the building is bland and ubiquitous.”

Officers also raised concerns that the development would have ‘a harmful impact’ on the Muster Green Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the retirement flats, the development would include Class E commercial units, which covers everything from cafés, shops and medical services to offices, nurseries and gyms.

A design statement submitted with the application pointed to the need for more retirement homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application site in The Broadway, Haywards Heath

It said: “The provision of accommodation for older persons is set out in national policy as ‘critical’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council’s planning policy recognises and supports the provision of 37 additional retirement apartments in this area, especially in light of the current and future identified need in this type of housing.”

The site excludes The Star, which is on the corner of The Broadway and South Road and the Haywards Heath roundabout car park facing Muster Green.

Redevelopment of the building on the other side of The Broadway, on the corner with Church Road, is already underway.

Developers have permission for 19 flats and a shop on the ground floor. The new building will be four to five storeys high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This part of Haywards Heath has seen a number of developments either proposed or under construction, with a number of redevelopments planned down Perrymount Road and on the other side of the railway line on the east side of Boltro Road.