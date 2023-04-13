Haywards Heath mayor helps twin town Traunstein celebrate Georgiritt Festival

The Mayor of Haywards Heath said he was honoured to attend the Georgiritt Festival in Traunstein, Bavaria, recently.

The Georgiritt is one of the largest pilgrimages held each year on Easter Sunday in Bavaria.

Mayor Howard Mundin was welcomed to Haywards Heath’s twin town by Minister-President of Bavaria, Marcus Soder and by the Mayor of Traunstein Dr Christian Hummer.

The Haywards Heath mayor said: “I was delighted to take part in this stunning festival where the people of Traunstein and the surrounding local communities made Margaret and myself so welcome, further cementing the strong ties between our twin towns. There was a tremendous turn out from the local communities and dignitaries, all contributing to the wonderful fun atmosphere of this historic event in Traunstein.”

It featured more than 400 decorated horses, carts, musicians and dancers to honour St George. The Georgiritt traces its origins back to 1762 and the event in Traunstein also features the historical sword dance, which symbolises the victory of spring over winter.

Councillor Mundin said: “It began with a warm and welcoming reception at the Town Hall where we were introduced to all the local dignitaries and then the Georgiritt began with a colourful and energetic sword dance in the town square. The procession then headed through the town to the Ettendorfer Church to where residents and horses received their blessing as part of the old tradition in Traunstein.

“Thank you so much to our hosts and the wonderful local community who take part in this annual event. I must personally thank Wilfried Schott from Traunstein Council and Guenter Miedenar from the Freundschaftsclub Traunstein-Haywards Heath Club, who took such good care of us during our visit, explaining the importance our towns’ twinning and showing us all the local sights and customs, including Haywards-Heath-Weg!”

Coucillor Mundin encourages anyone visiting Bavaria around Easter holidays to attend the pilgrimage.

Haywards Heath Town Council said Georgiritt Traunstein is organized by the Traunstein St. George’s Association, the parish of St. Oswald, and the town of Traunstein. Haywards Heath is twinned with Traunstein in Bavaria, Germany and with Bondues in France.

1 . Georgiritt Festival Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he was honoured to attend the Georgiritt Festival in Traunstein, Bavaria Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

