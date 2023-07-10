Haywards Heath mayor praises Ariel Company Theatre after showcase at The Hawth in Crawley

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she had a marvellous time at the event for Ariel’s Haywards Heath branch.
She said: “It was such a pleasure to meet these talented young members of our community. I am a big fan of activities that boost creativity, confidence and co-operation and it was really fantastic to see these students, aged four years old to 19, working so well together and putting on such a brilliant show. Everyone was so friendly and keen for the audience to enjoy their performances, which were a beautiful mix of drama, singing and dance.
“Thank you to the staff and students from Ariel Drama who made me feel so welcome.”
Beth Gavin from Ariel said: “We are so grateful to Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield for attending our Showcase. She was so warm and encouraging to the students.”
Visit www.arielcompanytheatre.com.