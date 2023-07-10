NationalWorldTV
Haywards Heath mayor praises Ariel Company Theatre after showcase at The Hawth in Crawley

Young performers from Ariel Company Theatre received praise from the Haywards Heath town mayor after their recent showcase.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she had a marvellous time at the event for Ariel’s Haywards Heath branch.

She said: “It was such a pleasure to meet these talented young members of our community. I am a big fan of activities that boost creativity, confidence and co-operation and it was really fantastic to see these students, aged four years old to 19, working so well together and putting on such a brilliant show. Everyone was so friendly and keen for the audience to enjoy their performances, which were a beautiful mix of drama, singing and dance.

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield praised the young performers from Ariel Company Theatre at their recent showcaseHaywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield praised the young performers from Ariel Company Theatre at their recent showcase
“Thank you to the staff and students from Ariel Drama who made me feel so welcome.”

Beth Gavin from Ariel said: “We are so grateful to Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield for attending our Showcase. She was so warm and encouraging to the students.”

Visit www.arielcompanytheatre.com.

