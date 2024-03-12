Haywards Heath mayor’s ’80s charity night raises over £3,500 for children’s charity

Haywards Heath Town Council said the mayor’s ‘Back to the ’80s Charity Night’ was held at the Town Hall on Friday, March 8.

The council said the event was in aid of the Time4Children Charity, which aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of primary school kids in Mid Sussex.

The Mayor of Haywards Heath, councillor Stephanie Inglesfield, said: "The Time4Children Charity is dear to my heart because of the amazing work it does to support children and their families locally and it has been my honour to support them throughout my term as Mayor of Haywards Heath.”

Mrs Inglesfield welcomed everyone to event, thanking sponsors Pembroke Financial Services and TaxAssist Accountants, as well as the organisations who had donated prizes for the silent auction and raffle.

The council said guests enjoyed retro ’80s food from Mid Sussex Catering and played ’80s games from Island Inflatables, like Pac Man, Mortal Kombat and a giant Connect Four. Magician Adam Smith impressed audiences with his close-up illusions and Sussex-based Hot Damn Function Band played hits from Wham!, Madonna, Soft Cell, Duran Duran and more.

The mayor said: “I am delighted that through the generosity of our community, we were able to raise such a terrific amount of money for my charity. It was so lovely to see such a big crowd from the wonderful community of Haywards Heath turning out and dressing up to get into the ’80s spirit.”

She said: “My deepest thanks go to the generous people of Haywards Heath and to the kind organisations that sponsored this event.”

The council said the night was also attended by deputy mayor Duncan Pascoe, town councillors and Mid Sussex District Council chairman Rodney Jackson. Guests included: Haywards Heath Town Football Club, Haywards Heath Twinning Association, Mike Oliver & Associates, P & S Gallagher, Richard Goddard & Sons and Mantra Magazines.

Prizes were donated by Heritage by Matt Gillan, Hickstead, Sussex Cricket, Lords, The Cat Inn, Ridgeview, Bolney Wine Estate, Artelium and The Bluebell Vineyards, Baldwins Travel, the Orchards, Haywards Heath Town Football Club, Wakehurst, Pruden & Smith Jewellers, Good Evening Thai, Brighton Racecourse and the Cuckfield Golf Club.

