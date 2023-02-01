Haywards Heath mayor’s casino night to raise funds for sensory garden at Princess Royal Hospital

Haywards Heath Town Council has announced a Charity Casino Night to raise funds for a new sensory garden.

The town mayor’s event is on Friday, March 3 (5.45pm), at Haywards Heath Town Hall.

A council spokesperson said: “This will be a fabulous evening of fun, food, drinks, entertainment and dancing so put on your glad rags and join us as we raise funds towards the sensory garden for the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“The evening will start with a welcome drink and a chance to view the casino games or relax upstairs at the bar with some soulful vibes. The casino will then begin downstairs, with full tuition if you are new to the tables and a prize for the winner on the night. Food will be served upstairs where you can also purchase your raffle tickets.”

Tickets are £35 to include welcome drink, food, entertainment, plus first gaming chips for casino. They are available from [email protected] or via 01444 455694.

