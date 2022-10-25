Young people interested in ICT and business will create an application that helps log and manage the jobs of the town council’s grounds team.

These include allotments, the cemetery, the war memorial, all flower beds, hanging baskets and pole baskets, graffiti removal, helping out at town council events and Christmas light displays.

Haywards Heath Town Council leader Mike Pulfer said: “The Cloudy Foundation provides experiences for young people to work on tech projects that help organisations such as the town council, enabling students to develop new skills and to gain early work experience and exciting career opportunities.

Students from Haywards Heath can help develop a Microsoft app after the town council teamed up with the Cloudy Foundation

“Some former students on the Enterprise Academy programme now work for Cloud IT as a result of the experience they gained on projects like ours and our grounds team have already been working with the Cloudy Foundation to set out their objectives for this new app.

“We are delighted and excited to work with the Cloudy Foundation to provide opportunities to young people in our local schools and colleges in Haywards Heath and we encourage all young people interested in ICT or business to register.”

This project starts on Tuesday, November 1, and will be led by an online community of young people, supported by industry experts and educational mentors.

To register visit cloudyfoundation.org.uk/projects/haywards-heath-town-council or email [email protected] to find out more.