Haywards Heath Town Council announces new mayor

Haywards Heath Town Council has revealed its new mayor.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 15:34 BST

Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she was honoured to be announced as the new Town Mayor for Haywards Heath at the Full Council meeting last night (Monday, May 15).

Councillor Duncan Pascoe was also announced as the Deputy Mayor and they said they are both looking forward to serving the community.

A town council spokesperson said: “Stephanie loves Haywards Heath where she has been living for over 10 years. She has four sons and one grandson, which makes for lively family get-togethers. She is a life coach and a French tutor and she loves nothing more than spending time in Victoria Park with a good book to relax.”

The new Haywards Heath Town Mayor councillor Stephanie Inglesfield with the new Deputy Mayor councillor Duncan PascoeThe new Haywards Heath Town Mayor councillor Stephanie Inglesfield with the new Deputy Mayor councillor Duncan Pascoe
