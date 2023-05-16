Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield said she was honoured to be announced as the new Town Mayor for Haywards Heath at the Full Council meeting last night (Monday, May 15).

Councillor Duncan Pascoe was also announced as the Deputy Mayor and they said they are both looking forward to serving the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A town council spokesperson said: “Stephanie loves Haywards Heath where she has been living for over 10 years. She has four sons and one grandson, which makes for lively family get-togethers. She is a life coach and a French tutor and she loves nothing more than spending time in Victoria Park with a good book to relax.”