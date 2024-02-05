Haywards Heath Town Council launch Community Awards to celebrate town’s unsung heroes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said the awards aim to ‘celebrate and congratulate the unsung heroes of the town’ who make a difference to the local community.

The awards will be presented at the Annual Town Meeting for Haywards Heath on Monday, April 29.

Town council leader councillor Paul Lucraft said: “We recognise the significant contribution volunteers and unsung heroes make to Haywards Heath and are looking for remarkable local community heroes who deserve our thanks. These may be individual residents or businesses who have made a significant contribution to our local community, either from a specific action or event, or as a cumulative effect over a longer period of time.”

Councillor Lucraft said there are six categories to nominate from.

He said: “Both individuals and businesses, from all sections of our community, who have made a visible difference to our town are eligible to be nominated. We are truly delighted to launch these nominations to recognise and thank the unsung heroes of our town and to announce that nominations are now open.”

The council said that most nominees must be over 18, adding that the awards are not for academic work and must be for unpaid service. People can make a nomination at www.haywardsheath.gov.uk or download a nomination form from the website and submit a paper copy. People can also get nomination forms from Haywards Heath Town Council. Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, March 4.

The award categories are:

Mayor’s Award: A person of any age of the mayor's choosing, who has made a significant contribution and difference to the town and community.

Business Award – Community Involvement: For Haywards Heath based businesses that have gone the extra mile to support and be involved with the local community.

Outstanding Young Person Award: This is for an under-18 who has made an outstanding contribution to their local community. They must be a resident of, or contribute within, the Town Council area.

Outstanding Adult Award: This award is for any adult (18+), who has made a significant contribution or service to their local community. This may be a single act or a cumulative effect over a longer period of time. The nominee must be a resident of or contribute within the Town Council area.

Sports Person of the Year – in association with Active Haywards Heath: An award for someone who has excelled in the Sports, Leisure, Fitness and Activity. This award is open to a person of any age. It could be a sportsperson, mentor, coach or instructor. The award could be for someone who has achieved something within their own sporting efforts, or who has helped others to achieve their goals. The nominee must reside in Haywards Heath, or regularly attend a sports club in the town.