Haywards Heath Town Council stalwart Helen Hewett marks 25 years of service

Town mayor Howard Mundin handed the gifts to Assistant to the Clerk Helen Hewett at the Full Council Meeting in July.

He said: “The knowledge and commitment of long-serving local council staff like Helen is invaluable to a town council and we hope Helen knows how much the community value her service to this town.

“It was marvellous to have the opportunity to thank Helen personally for all her hard work and to congratulate her on this milestone in her career.

“We frequently hear of the appreciation of the valuable help and support that our council and its dedicated team have given to the community over the years and Helen is one of our long serving stars who help develop and deliver these valuable services.”

Helen, who attended college in Haywards Heath and raised her two children in the town, joined Haywards Heath Town Council in July 1997.

Her current role involves helping visitors to Haywards Heath and its Town Hall, management of the cemetery in Western Road, management of the town council’s allotment sites and providing support to the Town Clerk in his work.

Town council leader Mike Pulfer said: “Helen’s commitment and dedication in supporting her colleagues and our local communities is outstanding and she was one of our team who went over and above during our response to the pandemic too.