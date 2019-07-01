Heathfield housing development dismissed on appeal

Plans to build 42 new homes on the edge of Heathfield have been dismissed on appeal.

An application to develop Old Common off Little London Road was submitted to Wealden District Council, but the developer launched an appeal on the grounds of non-determination.

This was heard by a planning inspector, who last week decided to side with the council and dismiss the appeal.

In their decision notice, dated Tuesday June 25, the inspector considered the application would represent a form of development that ‘would bear no relationship to the development immediately around it’.

They added: “In many places glimpsed views would remain in the long term and from Little London Road and surrounding dwellings there would be an open or partial view of multiple dwellings extending into the open countryside.

“This would not reflect the existing character of the area. In this regard it would not conserve or enhance the natural beauty and character of the AONB landscape.

“I therefore conclude that the proposal would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area.”

However the inspector also concluded the scheme would not have a harmful effect either on highway safety or biodiversity.