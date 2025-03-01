Help shape the future of local government in Brighton & Hove

Brighton & Hove has launched a short survey for residents, businesses and organisation to give their initial views on whether the city should stay as it is or combine with other areas.

An opportunity to help shape the future of the city council has begun in Brighton & Hove.

Take part on the Your Voice engagement platform to help shape the way forward in Brighton & Hove at yourvoice.brighton-hove.gov.uk/

Councillor John Hewitt, Cabinet Adviser for Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation

Closing date 10 March 2025.

Government plans

Under its plans for Local Government Reorganisation, the Government has set out its aim for local communities to be served by local ‘unitary’ councils in their area, where services are delivered together.

These would replace ‘two tier’ councils where services are split between county and district or borough councils.

Brighton & Hove City Council is already a Unitary Authority but is neighboured by two tier authorities in East and West Sussex that will change. As they change there is an opportunity for Brighton & Hove to consider whether to stay as it is or combine with other areas.

Engaging communities

Councillor John Hewitt, Brighton & Hove’s Cabinet adviser for Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation, said: “We already have a unitary council in Brighton & Hove. Since it was created in 1997, we’ve seen the positive impact of bringing local government services together.

“This process gives us the opportunity to consider how we continue to develop high quality and responsive services, whilst maintaining the unique identity of Brighton & Hove within Sussex.

“We want our residents, businesses and organisations to be part of directing the future of Brighton & Hove from the beginning. No lines have been drawn on a map at this stage – your views will inform our thinking and shape an interim proposal which has to be with Government by 21 March.”

The results will feed into an interim proposal that will be submitted to Government on 21 March. Further engagement and consultation will take place over the summer to develop a formal proposal for submission in September.

The results of this engagement and the interim proposal will be discussed at Brighton & Hove’s Cabinet meeting on 20 March.

This engagement is separate from consultation about devolution which is led by the Government. Take part in the consultation about devolution in Sussex on the gov.uk consultation portal at consult.communities.gov.uk/