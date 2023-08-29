Henry Smith MP welcomes rise in GP workforce

Henry Smith MP has welcomed news that there are 94 more doctors, nurses and other patient care staff working in primary healthcare general practice across Crawley.

This includes roles such as dispensers, health care assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, podiatrists, therapists and others.

Henry said: “As we continue to see record investment in our NHS it’s vital that this funding gets to where it’s needed.

“I welcome this rise in the general practice workforce in Crawley. We know the importance of supporting and improving general practice, and ensuring patients get the best possible treatment and care.”

Data published on GOV.UK gives the change in staff numbers between March 2019 and March 2023. It includes Full Time Equivalent (FTE) modelled estimates for general practice doctors and nurses, plus other direct patient care staff including dispensers, health care assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, podiatrists, therapists and others.

Good primary care is the foundation of an effective health system for patients and is the way that most people experience the NHS.

Improving general practice supports the early identification of serious illnesses and the management of chronic conditions, while also helping people to live healthier lives.