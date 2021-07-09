Here are roads in Newhaven, Peacehaven, Seaford and Ringmer where new parking restrictions are planned

On Wednesday (July 14), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals connected to tp the Lewes District Parking Review 2020 – 2021.

If approved, the proposals would see a number of new parking restrictions introduced in towns and villages around the district.

In Newhaven there would be new double-yellow lines in: Gibbon Road; Hanson Road; High Street; Hill Side; Meeching Road; North Lane; and St Lukes Lane. At the same time, there would be new time limited parking in South Road.

Double yellow lines

In Peacehaven, there would be new double-yellow lines in several locations in Arundel Road and Arundel Road West as well as in Cairo Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, and Malines Avenue. There would also be some changes to time-limited parking in Roderick Avenue, as well as school keep clear markings in both Roderick Avenue and Edith Avenue.

In Seaford, there would be new double-yellow lines on both the north east and south west of Esplanade and on both sides of Martello Road. Time-limited parking would also be removed at several points on Warwick Road, while new taxi only parking would be introduced on Broad Street. There would also be changes to school markings in Millberg Road.

In Ringmer, there would be new double-yellow lines Springett Avenue and Ashcroft Close. These restrictions were originally proposed to cover a larger area, but were reduced following consultation with local residents.

A full and detailed list of the proposals are available on the county council website.

The proposals follow on from a public consultation exercise, during which the council received 81 items of correspondence. These included 20 objections and 60 items of support.

While several of the proposals saw objections raised, only the planned double-yellow lines in Springett Avenue were modified in light of public comments.