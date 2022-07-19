Here's how many people had a say on improving Bognor Regis' beach access

Arun District Council has been trying to improve access to Bognor’s beach – which can be piled high with shingle – for years.

After all the options on the table were dismissed a working party was set up to try and find a solution.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A working party was then set up to try and find a solution.

There have been repeated calls over the last few years to improve access to the shoreline at Bognor Regis' beach

The group has since held several meetings and carried out a survey to hear the public’s views.

There were 588 responses to the survey, which closed on June 20.

Although the responses have yet to be analysed in full, initial results suggest that the public would like to see an access solution, like a ramp or lift, ‘on either side of the pier’.

A further update will come to the Environment Committee.