Here’s how much council tax bills in Lewes are going up by

This is on top of rising inflation, increases to energy bills and a National Insurance rise all contributing to the ‘cost of living crisis’.

While the coalition government’s policy was to encourage council tax freezes, bills have soared since 2015 as local authorities have desperately tried to find as much income as they can to avoid making more cuts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much are bills going up in Lewes?

Council tax bills for Lewes district households are set to be hiked again from April

East Sussex County Council’s precept is the largest element of a household’s bill and it is due to put up its share by 4.49 per cent in 2022/23.

This would be made up of 1.99 per cent for general spending and 2.5 per cent for its adult social care precept.

This translates to an extra £69 a year for a Band D household.

Meanwhile Sussex’s Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has put up the force’s precept by 4.7 per cent, the equivalent to an extra £10 a year for an average bill.

However it has also set up a £500,000 hardship fund.

Lastly East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is increasing its precept by 1.99 per cent for the next financial year, adding another £1.94 a year to the bill for an average home.

In total this would mean a Band D property in Lewes without any discounts will be paying at least an extra £85.94 a year.

Any changes by parish or town councils are added on to this.

The 2022/23 financial year begins at the start of April.

Can you get support to help pay your bills?

The UK government has confirmed a new £150 council tax rebate scheme which will apply to bills from April.

It will affect homes in council bands A, B, C and D in England, which is around 20 million households, including 95 per cent of rented properties.

Households not covered by the rebate may be able to get a discount if you claim certain benefits, are on a low income, are single, or have caring responsibilities.

Discounts range from 25 per cent to 100 per cent, but the amount will depend on where you live.

Whether you are entitled to help through a Council Tax Support scheme will depend on: where you live, your circumstances - for example your income, number of children, benefits, residency status- your household income - this includes savings, pensions and your partner’s income- if your children live with you- if other adults live with you.