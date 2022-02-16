Here’s how you can block nuisance phone calls in West Sussex

West Sussex Trading Standards is offering to install call blocking devices free of charge to help stop nuisance calls.

Residents need to satisfy certain criteria to qualify for the devices, which are proven to block up to 98 per cent of nuisance calls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To qualify for a call blocker residents need to:

Receiving phone calls from rogue businesses or scammers can be annoying and worrying

• Live in West Sussex

• Regularly receive scam and nuisance calls

• Have care or support needs due to factors such as age, mobility or mental health.

Relatives, carers or friends can also apply on behalf of West Sussex residents who meet the criteria.

Richard Sargeant, West Sussex Trading Standards team manager, said: “These callblockers assist us in identifying and tackling rogue businesses who make thousands of pounds from ripping people off.

“We only have limited numbers of callblockers, so we’re prioritising our installations to those most vulnerable and at risk, but please do get in touch so we can offer our advice and support.”

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “Fraudsters and rogue businesses are cunning in their phone-scam tactics and ready to dupe unsuspecting victims out of thousands of pounds - and these callblockers can offer vital protection to stay safe and avoid being scammed.”