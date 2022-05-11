Here’s what is happening in Horsham to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Details were shared by Roger Noel, cabinet member for leisure & culture, during the recent Big Conversation meeting at Parkside.

Things will kick off with the Jubilee Proclamation being read at the bandstand in the Carfax at 2pm on Thursday June 2.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moment will be shared across the nation, with town criers and the like reading the Proclamation at the same time.

The Queen visiting Sussex in 2017

A new flagstone will be unveiled at the bandstand and the Jubilee flag will be raised at the war memorial.

Later that evening, the road outside The Capitol theatre will be closed for an hour to allow for the lighting of the ceremonial beacon.

A bugler, piper and choir will be among those gathered from 9.30pm, with food and drink being supplied in The Capitol bar.

On Friday June 3 from midday until late in the evening, the Carfax will play host to the Jubilee street party.

Mr Noel said there will be food, stalls, tables, chairs and ‘constant entertainment’.