Here’s when Crawley’s rubbish tip will open for longer

From April 1, Household Waste Recycling Sites across West Sussex will switch to their summer opening hours.

These operate until the end of September.

For Crawley this means its rubbish tip will be open from: 9am to 6pm - Monday to Sunday.

It is one of the sites where pre-booking is required.

Deborah Urquhart, County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “Each year, the start of summer sees a surge in demand for our Recycling Centres as more people take advantage of the warmer weather and have a clear-out or spruce up their gardens.

“Our Book to Recycle system is in place at our busiest sites, meaning demand is evened out during the day to minimise queuing and to do the right thing with recycling and waste without delay. Feedback from customers tells us the system makes the whole process easier and faster, especially when recycling large amounts.

“Booking a slot takes less than 60 seconds and we’ve just introduced same day appointments at sites for those wanting to make an impromptu visit to their local Recycling Centre.

“All the details are available on our website, and I encourage everyone to take a look.”

More information on Recycling Centres, how to book an appointment at certain sites can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/recycling

