Here’s when new Hastings Premier Inn hotel will be decided

On Wednesday (February 23), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to build a five-storey, 84-bedroom hotel at the Cornwallis Street Car Park.

The proposals have seen a number of objections, largely due to fears the building could lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

Officers acknowledge that there would be some loss of light to some properties as a result of the proposals, but say this would not result in ‘unacceptable harm’.

Artist's impression of proposed new hotel for Hastings

Objectors have also raised concerns about the creation of noise and the loss of free overnight parking from redeveloping the car park site.

However, planning officers have recommended that the application be approved as it would bring economic and regenerative benefits to the area and the town as a whole.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “Whilst the site is allocated for housing in the current Local Plan and the council [is] currently unable to demonstrate a 5-year housing land supply, significant weight should be given to the positive contribution of this proposal … for the town centre regeneration, the economy and tourism.

“The contents of this report have demonstrated that there are undoubtedly significant economic benefits to the proposed development, and it will not have an undue impact on the character and appearance of the area or neighbouring residential amenities.

Cornwallis Street Car Park in Hastings SUS-210612-111409001

“The proposal is therefore considered to be in accordance with the development plan.”

If approved, the final building would be between three to five storeys tall and contain 84 hotel rooms. The ground floor would include a restaurant and reception, as well as back of house and staff rooms.

Road access to the hotel would be the same as the current car park, although a footpath would be repositioned.

For further information on the proposals see application reference HS/FA/21/00851 on the Hastings Borough Council website.

Cornwallis Street Car Park in Hastings SUS-210612-111505001

