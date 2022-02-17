Here’s where another Worthing 5G mast is planned outside a school

Some 20 members of the public have objected to the new 5G mast and equipment cabinet which is planned near Bohunt School, along Broadwater Road.

Mobile provider EE submitted the plans in January and wants to replace an existing telecoms pole at the site with a 16 metre tall, 5G enabled mast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said: “The upgrade is required to provide increased 4G coverage and capacity and ensure that the mast is ready for 5G coverage and capacity.”

Proposed 4g 5g Pole Worthing, planning portal

Those who objected to the Broadwater Road application – including members of the group 5G Action West Sussex – claim that the mast could be harmful to those within close proximity.

If approved, it would also be close to Northbrook College, Lancing College Preparatory School, and the West Sussex Alternative Provision College, on Carnegie Road.

One objection reads: “With it being close to the hospital, Northbrook College in Broadwater, nearby Bohunt School, and residential properties, the impact on public health and safety, particularly of the young and students at the college, needs to be taken into consideration.”

Other objections say the mast and cabinet would have a ‘cluttering, unattractive appearance’.

Existing Telecomms Pole Outside Bohunt School, Worthing, Google Streetview

It would seem the objectors are concerned with radio frequency radiation and electro-magnetic frequency associated with 5G technology.

5G networks rely on signals carried by radio waves – a type of radiation.

This kind of radiation also comes from television and radio signals, mobile phones, and sunlight.

Concerns centre around the fact that 5G uses higher frequency waves which allows faster internet speeds for an increasing number of users.

But EE says moving the proposed mast would interfere with the network and the company added that ‘radio frequency power outputs are kept to the lowest levels’ possible while still providing an effective service.

This follows two applications made last year by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, to build 5G masts at 53 Chesswood Road and at the corner of Lyndhurst Road and Park Road.

The now refused mast at 53 Chesswood Road would have been within 200 metres of two nurseries and one primary school.

The company’s other application for a 5G mast was also refused.

A decision on the proposed Broadwater Road mast is expected towards the end of March.