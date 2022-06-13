Here's where Horsham splash pad will be created for kids to play in summer

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (June 9), members supported the change to the 49-jet fountain in the Forum, which has been delighting children since 2004.

A final decision regarding the £120,000 needed for the work will be made at a meeting of the full council.

The popularity of the fountain with youngsters has repeatedly led to it being closed while the water tank and pipes are cleaned and tested for bacteria levels.

The fountain in The Forum, Horsham

Christian Mitchell, cabinet member for Horsham town, said: “It’s been a bit of a victim of its own success because it was really designed more as an ornamental fountain rather than for all to join in – and by that I mean youngsters and the pigeons and everyone else.”

The upgrade will see a new treatment system installed, which will ‘minimise bacterial risks’ in the fountain, allowing it to stay open during the hot summer months.

Changes will also be made to the surface drains, reducing the risk of small toes being trapped.

Liz Kitchen, cabinet member for community matters, said: “As somebody who’s watched the fountain over the years being used and enjoyed, I’m only so pleased that it won’t have to be shut down for long periods of time now.”

A report to the cabinet said maintenance of the splash pad would cost around £20,000 per year, compared to the current £11,000 per year.