Herstmonceux housing development approved

On Thursday (October 6), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South approved proposals to build 21 houses on land off of Hailsham Road, next to the Collins Honda site.

In 2016 planning permission was granted to build 17 homes on the same land, although later plans to build 29 houses there were refused by the council last year. An appeal process is currently underway with applicants seeking to overturn the decision.

While recommended for approval, the scheme had seen local objections raised by Herstmonceux Parish Council, which argued the site was not a ‘sustainable’ location.

Proposed site layout of Herstmonceux development

Similar concerns were raised by ward councillor Ray Cade (Con), who is also a member of the council’s cabinet.

Reading a joint statement from himself and fellow ward councillor Pam Doodes (also a cabinet member), Cllr Cade said: “We object to this application predominantly because it is outside the local development boundary.

“[National planning rules say a] development needs to contribute to protecting and enhancing our natural, built and historic environment, including by making effective use of land, helping to improve biodiversity and using natural resources prudently.

“The site is outside the development boundary in open countryside, so clearly fails to meet these conditions.”

This argument was disputed by planning officers, however, who argued that factors such as Wealden’s housing shortfall, the previous planning permission on the site and enhancements provided through conditions outweighed the drawbacks of the scheme.

This view was shared by the majority of the committee, which ultimately approved planning permission on a vote of six in favour to four abstaining. No one voted against the proposal.

Proposing approval, Cllr Paul Sparks (Lib Dem) said: “I think this is a finely balanced application, but bearing in mind that this scheme is for a denser layout, a mix of smaller one- two- and three-bedroom houses and has seven affordable units, I would be prepared to put it forward for approval.”

Before approving the scheme, the committee heard that there was an ongoing land ownership dispute surrounding the proposals. Ultimately, however, they were advised this was not a planning issue which would warrant refusing or deferring the scheme.

