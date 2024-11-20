Heyshott puts Andrew Griffith MP in hot seat!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event was very well attended with around 60 residents that were keen to hear Andrew’s view’s on a variety of topics. Being able to access your political representative is important for constituents, which is why Andrew hosts regular meetings across the constituency. They give residents the opportunity to speak to him face to face and ask direct questions about what matters to them most.

Parish Councillor Simon Hook chaired the meeting and was keen to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to ask their local MP questions.

There were a multitude of topics raised, from road safety, local planning, recent budget and leadership changes.

Simon commented “Heyshott village was very pleased to welcome our new MP, Andrew Griffith to our Village Hall on Thursday 14th November. After a short introduction about his role as an MP, Andrew ably fielded a number of questions from residents which ranged from national to local interest”

Following the event Andrew said: “ I am grateful to Heyshott Parish Council and The Cobden Hall Charity for hosting the meeting. I was pleased to have the opportunity to engage with the residents of Heyshott and to hear first-hand the issues which are causing them concern and to be able to reiterate that I will continue to fight their corner in Parliament. “