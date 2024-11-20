Heyshott puts Andrew Griffith MP in hot seat!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Parish Councillor Simon Hook chaired the meeting and was keen to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to ask their local MP questions.
There were a multitude of topics raised, from road safety, local planning, recent budget and leadership changes.
Simon commented “Heyshott village was very pleased to welcome our new MP, Andrew Griffith to our Village Hall on Thursday 14th November. After a short introduction about his role as an MP, Andrew ably fielded a number of questions from residents which ranged from national to local interest”
Following the event Andrew said: “ I am grateful to Heyshott Parish Council and The Cobden Hall Charity for hosting the meeting. I was pleased to have the opportunity to engage with the residents of Heyshott and to hear first-hand the issues which are causing them concern and to be able to reiterate that I will continue to fight their corner in Parliament. “