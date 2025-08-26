Historic clock to be replaced as part of Sussex council's re-landscaping plan

An historic clock to set to be replaced as part of a re-landscaping plan for Palmeira Square in Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council is consulting residents on new proposals to given the garden – at the northern end of Palmeira Square – a makeover.

“The popular site, which runs alongside Church Road, will undergo re-landscaping and a re-planting scheme, with preparatory work beginning next month,” a council spokesperson said.

"The entire project is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

“Plans for the re-landscaping and re-planting elements are now out for consultation, with people encouraged to provide feedback via the council’s YourVoice online platform.”

The council said there will also be opportunities, in the coming weeks and months, for people to hear more from – ‘and feed into’ – the landscape team on site.

It added: “Initial proposals include re-shaping flower beds and adding more sustainable plants which are better suited to a warmer climate, with a focus on pollinating perennials and ground covering plants similar to those found at Hove Lagoon.

“The council has been working in partnership with the Friends of Adelaide and Palmeira Square (FOPA) and once the project is complete, FOPA volunteers will help council staff maintain the area.

“Changes to the perimeter railings are also planned, alongside measures to improve accessibility by matching pathways with connecting crossings outside the garden.”

A key part of the project will be the replacement of an historic floral clock feature – which has ‘not been working for many years’. The council is keen to hear what people would like to go in its place.

“Designed in the 1950s, the clock required daily maintenance dating back to its initial installation, making it a costly and staff-intensive feature to run,” the council spokesperson said.

"Having stopped working some years ago, it is now beyond repair.

“Suggestions already received for what could take its place include a traditional sundial, a more contemporary sundial, a sculpture or a piece of modern art.”

With fencing set to go up on Monday, September 1, access to this part of Palmeira Square ‘will soon be restricted’.

The council will be engaging with communities and groups who traditionally use the square for planned events, but who will be unable to do so for the duration of the work, ‘to look at what will and won’t be possible’ between now and next spring.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “We know how important the square is as a community space and appreciate the temporary closure of this site will impact local people and communities, but this area is in need of improvement and some investment and we’re delighted to be in a position where we can now share our plans for a proposed transformation.

“The designs we are proposing celebrate the heritage of this site. They reflect the surrounding architecture and sea views and will deliver a beautiful and sustainable Mediterranean garden people will be able to enjoy for many decades to come.

“As an area which has such significance to the community in Hove and is so well used, it is vital our changes reflect local opinion as much as possible and we look forward to hearing what people think.

“We’re determined to create a space which can be enjoyed by the community for many years to come.”

People can share their feedback and ideas on the council’s YourVoice platform, with the survey running until Sunday, September 14.