Historic Falmer cottages to be demolished for student block

A tiny community looks likely to double in size after a four-storey block of student flats was given planning permission.

The plans are for a brick building to replace two traditional flint cottages at 41 and 42 Park Wall Farm Cottages, in Station Approach, Falmer.

The cottages are set to be demolished to make way for a student block

Concerns were raised about the history of the cottages, even though the buildings are not listed.

But an application to Historic England to list the cottages was rejected in January last year as they were built after 1840 and were regarded as typical rather than worth extra protection.

The student block was given the go-ahead when the Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning committee met at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (February 6).

Labour council leader Daniel Yates appealed on behalf of the ‘tiny community’ which he said would double in size if the flats plan went through.

He said: “The loss of these two traditional Sussex flint cottages represents a significant loss as they sit adjacent to the Victorian station.

“The area has been transformed through significant building projects and an additional 71 residents in a neighbourhood which does not have many services will impact on it.”

Councillor Yates added: “There have been a significant number of objections and comments on this application considering how isolated it is from a larger community.

“People who have lived in student accommodation say they would object to the development because it significantly affects how that tiny community operates.”

Councillor Yates said that the site was not listed for student homes in the “City Plan” – the document which sets out the council’s planning policies and allocates specific uses for specific sites.

Green councillor Leo Littman asked about listed building protection, Councillor Yates said that the cottages used to be owned by the council which he said had made people think that they were protected.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that she felt sad at the loss of the two cottages, a sentiment shared by the rest of the committee.

She said: “I feel the council has left them to become dilapidated as they could have been renovated and people could have had them.”

Conservative councillor Joe Miller said that he would support the scheme as the site was “perfect” for student accommodation.

He said “It’s the perfect place for students. They will be part of the student community at the universities.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins said that the proposed building was ‘ugly’.

He said: “The hotel at the Amex was turned down as it was ugly and pedestrian.

“I don’t know how this is not ugly and pedestrian. One is deemed acceptable and another isn’t.”

Labour councillor Warren Morgan said: “We are aware of the issues of studentification in the city and need to build on or near to the two universities.

“This proposal does just that.”

Four car parking spaces are planned for the site, including a disabled bay, plus storage for 56 bicycles.

Councillors voted nine to two to approve the application, with Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn and Councillor Robins voting against.