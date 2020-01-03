Historic Newhaven pub needs ‘urgent and necessary’ repairs

Newhaven’s oldest pub requires ‘urgent and necessary’ structural repairs, according to a recent planning application.

In an application to Lewes District Council, Harvey’s Brewery are seeking permission to carry out structural repair works on the Grade II listed Bridge Inn in Bridge Street, Newhaven.

The application, which is partly retrospective, will see like-for-like repairs made to an external wall and investigation work carried out to see if further repairs are needed.

In its application, a spokesman for the brewery said: “The proposed works are urgent and necessary to secure the structural integrity of the building, following investigation works which highlighted the poor condition of the bay structure and south west elevation.

“The work includes replacement of structural steelwork, new joists and a new structure using similar materials to the existing, which is set out in the structural report.

“The building would then be made good with new render and other finishes with repairs to affected fabric where required.

“On completion, this part of the building will be structurally sound, in good condition and will appear, externally, as the original building.”

The application goes on to say the works would lead to the loss of some historic fabric, but that the affected material is ‘beyond repair’.

Reportedly built sometime in the 18th century (although some accounts say it could have been built as early as 1620), The Bridge Inn is regarded as perhaps the second oldest building in Newhaven.

The pub is also said to have been where King Louis Phillippe and his family spent their first night in England after fleeing the French revolution in 1848.

It was acquired by Harvey’s Brewery in 2013, but has been closed in recent years. However, the brewery has previously secured planning permission to convert its first floor into flats and carry out renovation works to the ground floor bar.

According to the application, these previously-approved works and the proposed repairs are intended to ensure the pub ‘remains viable over the long term.’

For further details of the proposals see application reference LW/19/0736 on the Lewes District Council planning website.