Homeowner seeks to demolish former Worthing café but retain historic donkey stable
The change of use application for 29 Richmond Road, formerly BroSis Café, shows the new building would be for residential use as part of 31 Richmond Road.
There would be new front boundary wall constructed, new conservation rooflights to the ancillary building, a new side extension and relocation of the dropped kerb, involving removing the existing and creating a new one.
The café has been closed since May 2022. The site includes a small, covered area to the west, where a former donkey stable was used as part kitchen, part storage for the café.
The application submitted by Esther Willis states this building is in a bad state of repair and has deteriorated since being vacant but the proposal seeks to refurbish and maintain this historical structure.
The aim is to refurbish and maintain the former donkey stable as an outbuilding, to be used as a garden room.
The design and access statement says: "Overall, this redevelopment represents a positive step in the ongoing preservation and improvement of Worthing’s historic core, helping to maintain a historic structure and making valuable use of currently un-used space within the town centre."
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk