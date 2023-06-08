Proposals for a housing development in Eastbourne are set to go in front of town planners next week.

On Monday (June 12), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to build five two-bedroom houses in place of a former photography studio, known as Lion Works, to the rear of Sidley Road.

The proposals have attracted objections from a number of local residents, who argue the houses would be an overdevelopment of the site, which would cause disturbance and a result in a loss of privacy to those living nearby.

Objectors are also concerned with the development having no off-street car parking, although developers say they intend for the scheme to be ‘car free’.

Access from Sidley Road

But the objectors’ view is not shared by the council’s planning officers, who are recommending the scheme be approved. They describe the scheme as well-designed and say it would not have an adverse impact on neighbouring properties.

Officers also point to a ‘fall-back position’ available to the developer should planning permission not be granted. Should this happen, the developer would be able to convert the existing building into a residential property using only permitted development rights.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The fall pack position for change of use from office to residential property under permitted development rights is a material consideration.

“Instead of converting the building into residential units under permitted development rights, the proposal seeks to provide a well-designed scheme in this sustainably located brown [field] site.”