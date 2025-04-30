Horsham and Midhurst residents go to the polls for by-elections

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Residents in Midhurst will go to the polls on Thursday (May 1) to cast their votes in two by-elections.

The by-elections were triggered by Kate O’Kelly’s decision to step down from her roles as Chichester district councillor and West Sussex county councillor.

The scheduled county council elections were cancelled after East and West Sussex were selected to join the government’s fast-track devolution scheme – a move that will see them united as one authority and electing a mayor in May 2026.

The county candidates for Midhurst are:

  • Tom Crofts (Local Conservatives)
  • Andrew Emerson (Patria)
  • Yvonne Elizabeth Gravely (Lib Dem)
  • Adam Michael Edward Kirby (Reform UK)
  • Adrian Michael Morris (Green)
  • Juliette Reynolds (Labour)

The district candidates are:

  • Danielle Dunfield-Prayero (Local Conservative)
  • Andrew Emerson (Patria)
  • Adam Michael Edward Kirby (Reform UK)
  • Philip Gerald Maber (Green)
  • Dominic James Merritt (Lib Dem)
  • Juliette Reynolds (Labour)

In Horsham, the resignation of John Milne from his Riverside ward will see another county by-election held on Thursday May 22.

The candidates are:

  • David Vaughan Hide (Labour)
  • Jen Nuin Smith (Green)
  • Jack Leonard Nye (Reform UK)
  • Louise Potter (Lib Dem)
  • David Thompson (Conservative)
