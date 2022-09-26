Horsham bellringers' tribute to the Queen
On Monday 19 September 2022 eight of the St Mary’s Horsham band of bellringers rang a quarter peal - 1,260 changes taking 50 minutes - of Grandsire Triples in memoriam of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The bells were fully muffled with the tenor bell only striking un-muffled at backstroke. Church bells throughout the country are only rung in this manner to mark the passing of our reigning monarch, so seventy years have passed since the bells were last rung fully muffled. Two of the ten bells in the church date from 1752 and will now have been rung to mark the death of nine Kings and Queens of this country.
People left floral tributes at St Mary’s in the Causeway for the Queen in the week after her death and a special service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II was held at the church on Sunday afternoon, the day before her state funeral in London.