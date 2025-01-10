Horsham care homes not up to scratch, says town's MP
Eight of Horsham’s care homes were rated as ‘requires improvement’, with a further two given an even lower grade of ‘inadequate’, out of a total of 34.
Local Liberal Democrat MP John Milne said that the figures showed that “people are not getting the quality of care they deserve”.
He called on the government to complete their social care review by the end of the year, currently scheduled to last all the way till 2028, “because the crisis is now and we need prompt action”.
John Milne said: “Social care here in Horsham is in crisis. Far too many people are not getting the quality of care they deserve and going through real suffering as a result.
“The Conservative party have left the service chronically underfunded, but the new government’s response has been bitterly disappointing. Instead of taking action now, they’re kicking off a review that will last for years.
“By 2028 when this review is finally ready, there’s a real chance that social care here in Horsham will have simply stopped functioning — it is already on the brink. If we must have yet another review, it should be completed within 12 months. The Liberal Democrats will continue to push the government until this is delivered.”