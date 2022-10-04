Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham councillor and businessman completes London Marathon for charity

A Horsham councillor and businessman completed the London Marathon on Sunday.

By Joshua Powling
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:40 pm
Tony Hogben after completing the London Marathon on Sunday
Tony Hogben after completing the London Marathon on Sunday

Tony Hogben, who runs Horsham Swim School and is deputy leader at Horsham District Council, is raising funds for Guild Care, a leading Sussex based social care charity.

He said: “The last six miles are a real physical and mental challenge and the level of crowd support at London is like nothing else I have ever experienced and the crowd helped get me over the line.”

As the average finish time for a 25-29-year-old is 4 hours 5 minutes, he finished in 3.58 watch time and 4.01 official time which he called a ‘huge achievement’ for a 48-year-old, coming 14,085 out of 50,000 putting him in the top 28 per cent of finishers.

He added: “Aching today as you might expect but overwhelmed by the huge support and sponsorship and just wanted to say thank you again.”

To donate, visit tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/tony-hogben-fa892

